An East Side man and a Florida man were arrested Friday when narcotics officers raided a South Side house.
Lawrence County District Attorney's Office agents served a sealed search warrant around 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Galbreath Street.
In serving the warrant, officers reportedly entered to find Kavon Lamont Eggleston, 22, of Edgewater, Florida, and three others inside, according to a criminal complaint filed against Eggleston. They reported Eggleston was standing in front of a table with his right hand clenched, and he dropped two clear bags — one containing 9.98 grams of suspected fentanyl and one containing 10.2 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine, on the floor.
Police in searching Eggleston found $1,554 in his pockets, the report said. Police also found a digital scale, three cell phones and some loose suspected fentanyl in the living room, according to the report.
Officers before searching the house had set up surveillance outside of it, when they saw a red Ford Focus arrive there and the occupant go inside the house. He emerged about 15 minutes later, accompanied by 24-year-old Lierre Holland of Marshall Avenue They got into the car and traveled onto Grimes Street, where they were stopped by narcotics officers, according to a criminal complaint against Holland.
As the two men were being detained during the house search, one of the officers spotted a digital scale on the ground by the front door where Holland was sitting. The man with Holland gave police permission to search his car, and the agents found a folded paper containing 0.7 gram of suspected heroin/fentanyl under the seat where Holland was sitting, the report said, and they found a paper containing 0.8 grams of crack cocaine. As Holland stood up, officers also found a bag on the ground under him containing 1.3 grams of suspected cocaine, the complaint states.
Eggleston is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holland is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neither Holland nor Eggleston have listed addresses at the house on Galbreath Street, which according to county assessment office records is owned by Leroy Singer of Scotland Lane, Union Township.
Both Holland and Eggleston were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set their jail bonds at $75,000 each. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
