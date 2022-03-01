FROM STAFF REPORTS
Two Farrell men were arrested for assault Monday following a two-vehicle accident in Union Township that turned violent.
Union Township police reported that a white Chrysler 300 was stopped at a traffic light at West State Street and the Union Square Plaza when it was hit from behind by a Land Rover with a 25-year-old Pittsburgh driver.
The occupants of the Chrysler 300, Keshon Lee, 24, the driver, and DeCarlos Dejuan Marshall, 20, the passenger, who also have addresses at Emerson Avenue in Farrell got out and demanded money for the damage from the Land Rover driver, according to police.
The two men then punched the Land Rover driver in the face, causing bleeding and a minor injury, police reported.
He did not seek hospital treatment.
The two men then got back into the Chrysler and left.
An off-duty officer witnessed the reported assault and called the Union Township police, providing officers with the direction of the Chrysler.
The police pulled the car over on West Washington Street at Grandview Avenue where Lee and Marshall were arrested.
They are each charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
They were arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who set their jail bonds at $5,000 each, and they posted bail and were released.
Police said Lee and Marshall were originally from Detroit. The Chrysler 300 had a temporary West Virginia license plate and belonged to a woman. Both vehicles were insured, the police reported.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
