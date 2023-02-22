One man is in jail and another is at large following reported gunfire between two vehicles on Feb. 14.
Union Township police on Wednesday filed charges against Larry E. Black, 58, of Scotland Lane, and Gregory Bernard Fields, 49, no address available, in connection with the incident. They both reportedly pulled out guns while driving, and Black is accused of firing a shot at Fields’ SUV while driving on Route 422 near the Interstate 376 interchange around 1:30 p.m. that day.
According to criminal complaints, the two men had been in a dispute that day. A witness traveling behind the two vehicles reported that he saw the driver of a black Cadillac SUV, later identified as Fields, point a handgun out the window of his car at a dark-colored vehicle beside it.
The witness told police he heard one gunshot and that he took a picture of both cars with his cell phone, the report said.
The police, through their investigation, determined Black fired a shotgun at Fields’ in his car while Fields had a female passenger. They reported upon finding Fields’ vehicle, there was a bullet hole in it.
No injuries were reported.
Black, in an interview with police, reportedly told them Fields pointed a gun at him while driving, and he fired a shotgun at Fields’ car while trying to shoot out his tire. The bullet hit the left rear quarter panel of Fields’ vehicle, the report said.
Black was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado. He escorted the police to his house to retrieve a 12-gauge shotgun he reportedly fired at Fields’ car, the complaint states.
Black is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, and one count each of resisting arrest and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, and because of a disability, was released on a non-monetary bond.
Fields is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
