Two men are charged in two separate cases for reportedly charging customers but not delivering services.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Detective Bureau filed charges against Roger Kermit Higginbotham, 52, of Lisbon, Ohio, who reportedly was hired for a $40,800 construction contract at property on Seventh Street in West Pittsburg, Taylor Township.
The man paid him $21,000 and he did not perform the work, according to a criminal complaint.
New Castle police charged Keith Richard Pallerino for reportedly receiving payment to install a glass block window at New Castle Iron Works on Croton Avenue last December but it was never installed.
In the case of Higginbotham, the West Pittsburg man said he entered a contract with him for construction of a 40 x 60-foot structure, and that Higginbotham required half of the money in advance. The man paid him by check and he cashed it, according to the criminal complaint.
On June 30, the man sent a text message to Higginbotham, asking about canceling the job and acknowledging there may be a small financial penalty. Higginbotham said he would check into it, and he later told him that the fee would be about $1,000 for purchased materials.
The man said a company arrived at his house on July 15, with a delivery of steel. The man declined the delivery and sent a message to Higginbotham, who told him that the lumber order was canceled and the poles were sent back. He said he could not do anything about the steel because it was made to order, the report said. He added that he would purchase the steel from the man at a reduced cost. The man said the steel was not previously mentioned.
He sent additional text messages that week asking Higginbotham for an update, but he did not respond. He sent another message a week later, still with no reply, the complaint states.
The man tried to contact Higginbotham via text messages on three dates in early August, and received no reply. He contacted the district attorney’s office on Oct. 11.
A detective contacted Higginbotham by phone on Oct. 11 and asked him if he had returned the materials to the supplier and received a refund, and there was a silence, then the call ended, the report said.
Higginbotham is charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, and theft by deception. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
In the case of Pallerino, the owner of New Castle Iron Works reportedly paid him $800 in October, to install a glass block window at the business but the work had not been done, police reported.
The police also had left two voicemail messages for Pallerino giving him until Dec. 2 to install the window or give the owner his money back, or he would face charges, according to the report.
Pallerino is charged with theft by deception. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charge.
