Two people are facing charges after reportedly breaking into a woman's house and barricading themselves in the basement.
New Castle police have charged Laina Winters, 55, of 1029 Mill St., and Francisco William Molina, 36, of 703 Harbor St., in connection with the incident that was reported around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 1500 block of Delaware Ave. The owner of the house told police that multiple people had broken into her basement through a side entrance and had it barricaded shut and were refusing to leave.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner identified Winters as one of the individuals, she told officers. Two officers entered the side entrance and encountered Winters, who said she was the only one in the basement. Police found a man hiding in a back room of the basement and identified him as Molina, who they reported was wanted on four active bench warrants for his arrest.
As the officers arrested him, he refused to comply and struggled with them as they handcuffed him, the complaint states.
The officers confiscated a vial of 3.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine from Winters' sweatshirt. She also was wanted on a warrant issued by state parole, the report said.
Winters and Molino each are charged with criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass.
Winters additionally faces one count each of hindering apprehension or prosecution and possession of a controlled substance. Molino is also charged with resisting arrest.
Both were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set their jail bonds at $20,000 each. They also are being held on detainers for the warrants.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
