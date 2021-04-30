State police are on the scene of what is believed to be a double-fatality accident on Route 108 in Scott Township.
The crash, which occurred around 6 a.m., involved two vehicles and was just east of Grange Hall Road.
The Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted with extrication of the occupants.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed down part of the road at Route 388 to prevent traffic from enter the area.
More information will be forthcoming later today.
