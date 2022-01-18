Two New Castle men are facing charges from a July traffic stop on the city’s South Side when police reportedly found a gun and drugs.
State police on Friday charged Christopher Allen Nixon, 32, of 1418 Thorpe St., and Stephen Marquise Brown, 24, of 1535 Old Butler Road, in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint, troopers pulled over a vehicle that Nixon was driving around 5:20 p.m. July 27 for traffic violations. Nixon had a Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with 17 rounds, and is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun.
He also was in possession of quantities of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana. Police said he did not have a driver’s license.
Police reported that Brown was a passenger in the car and had marijuana and fentanyl in his possession.
Both men are facing four counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, driving without a license, duties at stop signs and improper display of registration plate. They were sent summonses to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
