The Lawrence County Office of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Agent Orange Project will serve free drive-through turkey dinners to all military on April 29.
The event will take place from 11 to 1 p.m. or until food is gone, at the New Castle Fire Department at 10 Margaret St.
The dinners are free to all active duty and military veterans and spouses. Recipients must provide proof of service upon pickup.
The dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread and dessert.
