WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up the defense of its response to intelligence assessments that suggested Russia had offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, with the president's national security adviser saying on Wednesday he had prepared a list of retaliatory options if the intelligence had been corroborated.
President Donald Trump continued to play down the assessments and insist he wasn't briefed on the matter because the intelligence didn't rise to his level. However, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said both the CIA and Pentagon did pursue the lead and briefed international allies.
“We had options ready to go,” O’Brien said on “Fox and Friends.” “It may be impossible to get to the bottom of it.”
At a State Department news conference, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the situation was handled “incredibly well” to ensure the safety of U.S. troops.
“We took this seriously, we handled it appropriately,” Pompeo said, without giving additional details. He said the administration receives intelligence about threats to Americans “every single day” and that each is addressed.
Pompeo added that Russian activity in Afghanistan is nothing new and that Russia is just one of many nations acting there. He said that Congress has had similar information in the past, and that he often receives threat assessments that don't rise to the level of a presidential briefing.
The comments from administration officials come as Trump is coming under increasing pressure from lawmakers of both parties to provide more answers about the intelligence and the U.S. response or lack of one. Democrats who were briefed at the White House on Tuesday suggested Trump was bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers’ lives.
Trump remained defensive about the intelligence, dismissing stories about it as “Fake News” made up to “damage me and the Republican Party.”
The president has repeatedly said he wasn't briefed on the assessments that Russia offered bounties because there wasn’t corroborating evidence. Those assessments were first reported by The New York Times, then confirmed to The Associated Press by American intelligence officials and others with knowledge of the matter.
O'Brien said the intelligence wasn’t brought to Trump’s attention initially because it was unverified and there was no consensus among the intelligence community. But it’s rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of doubt before it is presented to senior government decision-makers.
The national security adviser echoed the recent White House talking point faulting not Russia but government leakers and the media for making the matter public.
Senate Republicans appeared split on the matter, with several defending the president and saying that the Russian meddling wasn't new. Others expressed strong concern.
“If reports are true that Russia has been paying a bounty to the Taliban to kill American soldiers, this is a serious escalation," Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said on the Senate floor. "It demands a strong response, and I don’t mean a diplomatic response.”
Earlier in the week, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said Congress needed to find out who knew what when, and if Trump didn't know, "how the hell not?”
