With inclement weather approaching for Halloween, several local municipalities have moved their Halloween trick-or-treat times to avoid the forecasted rains and high winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the next week. For Thursday through Tuesday, forecasters are expecting high wind crossing a low pressure system which may result in strong gusts of wind Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
In anticipation of the inclement weather, the following Lawrence County communities have changed their trick or treat times.
The following communities have moved their trick-or-treat times to Saturday.
1 to 3 p.m.
Ellport Borough, Ellwood City Borough, Perry Township, Wampum Borough and Wayne Township.
2 to 4 p.m.
Pulaski Township.
4 to 6 p.m.
Neshannock Township, New Castle, Scott Township, Shenango Township, Slippery Rock Township, South New Castle Borough, Taylor Township, Union Township and Volant Borough.
