The Lawrence County treasurer’s office is mailing reminders to county property owners this week whose 2021 county property taxes are not paid yet.
Property owners currently are paying during the penalty period, and any 2021 property taxes left unpaid by Dec. 31 will be turned over to the county tax claim bureau, and the owner will incur additional costs.
No personal checks will be accepted from Dec. 15 through the end of the year. Only cash, money orders, certified bank checks or credit cars will be accepted after Dec. 15. A third-party convenience fee will be applied for all credit card transactions.
Any property owners who believe they received the tax-due notices in error are advised to contact their mortgage companies or call the treasurer’s office directly at (724) 656-2124.
