The Lawrence County Treasurer's office will not accept personal checks for county property tax payments after Dec. 15.
The purpose of the limit is for all checks to clear before Dec. 31.
Personal checks for tax payments will be accepted again during 2022.
For those paying taxes after Dec. 15, they may use cash, money orders, cashier's checks or credit car payments. A convenience fee of 2.45 percent will be applied to all credit card transactions.
People can pay online at https://lawrencecountypa.gov/taxes or in person at the treasurer's office during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
A drop box is located outside of the courthouse main entrance as another option for payment location. The box is checked throughout the day during normal business hours.
Any property taxes not paid by Dec. 31 will be filed with the county's tax claim bureau, and delinquent taxpayers will be charged additional fees.
Additional information is available by calling (724) 656-2124.
