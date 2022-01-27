Townships unhappy to be excluded from economic development talks Upset over how the removal of Morgan Boyd’s seat on a foundation board played out in public, a group of five Lawrence County townships have ba…

Editor's note: A letter from the elected supervisors of five townships to John Cournan, president of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation, spells out some displeasure that the officials have with the chamber's recent workings.

The letter, disseminated by email on Thursday, to Cournan and copied to the New Castle News, states in part:

“We come to you in dismay as elected officials of Lawrence County, regarding the newspaper articles, Commissioner Morgan Boyd's letter to the editor and the subsequent vote to dismiss him from the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation Board, the Lawrence County Economic Development Board and the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce Board. We have been made aware that you have appointed Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel to these boards.

As elected officials in the state of Pennsylvania, we are charged with these same responsibilities under the codes that the state has created for counties, cities, townships and boroughs that you are noting as your mission, vision, critical goals and executive summary.

The only difference is, we work on these same items at public meetings and your boards make your decisions in private.

We come to you as some of the most thriving communities in Lawrence County … and we ask why we never get a seat at these boards or, if we are not doing something correctly, why we don't see you at our advertised public meetings.

It's not that we haven't tried to get on your boards, or even get to come to a meeting of your boards. They are not public, and our attempts have not been successful.

It is very disturbing that an elected commissioner serving on your board is dismissed because he voiced his opinion about the Forward Lawrence project after he reviewed it.

Whether he was dismissed because his opinion was not the same as your board and employees, or the fact that the News asked him to comment on it and he did, our opinion is this: He was not wrong.

That's what happens to elected officials, they are asked to share their opinions publicly often, it's called transparency.

We understand your CEO has referenced one of our communities as a liability to Lawrence County, not an asset. What does your CEO think of the rest of our communities? So we are concerned if we differ from your board or your employees' opinions, will we be dismissed, or will you run someone against us that agrees with your boards and some of your employees opinions?

That is not a democracy, that is a dictatorship, where only one opinion matters. These boards and some of your employees, who are not accountable to the public or the elected officials, have shown us a lack of communication, a lack of productivity, a lack of accountability and a lack of respect for the positions we hold.

As we peruse your website, we find a calendar of events; we see quarterly legislative breakfast meetings, Heads of Lawrence meetings and community outreach and support. No one from our communities is ever aware of these events with elected officials, therefore, we are not sure who the community development division is meeting with at these events on the calendar. We see there was a Heads of Lawrence meeting that should have taken place on Jan. 18, 2022. Did this meeting happen, and where was it held?

Finally, we would like to be included and believe we should have been included in any decisions that your boards are making that affect our communities. It appears we are only included when it is convenient to the opinions of your boards and employees. We welcome your boards to come to our communities, and Lawrence County has a lot to offer, but so does Commissioner Boyd. His energy and passion for our county is refreshing. He is forward-thinking, and it is a shame your boards don't like that he says it how he sees it.

We will be sending a copy of this letter to the commissioners, asking Commissioner Spielvogel to continue being the voice of our community and the taxpayers of Lawrence County, as was Commissioner Boyd.”

Respectfully submitted,

Mahoning Township

Neshannock Township

Shenango Township

Union Township

Wilmington Township