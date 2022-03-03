As an appeal remains mired in Lawrence County courts for lowering the assessed value of Millennium Park, the Neshannock Township supervisors are taking preliminary steps to market that land — and others in the township — for economic growth.
The supervisors at their regular meeting Wednesday gave authorization to the Gateway Engineers Inc. of Pittsburgh for stream and wetland delineation work on land within the 300-acre Millennium Park property.
But the firm cannot proceed until it has permission from the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., which owns the property.
Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci explained during the meeting that the township for several years has been asking the economic development corporation whether Millennium Park is fit for more development.
Currently, the Steelite Co. occupies a portion of the land, and an adjacent spec building that economic development built is being leased to Steelite, but no other development there has transpired.
“Unfortunately, we really didn’t get much answer,” Bucci said. The township has requested to see studies the corporation might already have done on geotechnical, environmental and technical, but the LCEDC board has to vote on whether it will provide that information to the township, she said.
The township also has asked LCEDC for a right of entry so engineers from Gateway can perform a geotechnical study on the property.
The township hired Gateway Engineers to look at the property and determine the soil makeup, she said.
The township’s diligence on the property is aside from the pending court appeal by the economic development corporation to lower the assessed value of the park’s acreage.
The LCEDC had applied to the county’s assessment board of appeals last fall for a reduction the assessed value of the land as it is sitting idle.
Following a public hearing in October, the board denied the request, and the LCEDC has appealed it to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
A status conference was held this week in court but no settlement was reached among the attorneys representing the LCEDC and the three taxing bodies — the county, Neshannock Township and the Neshannock Township School District.
Part of the still-undeveloped tract of Millennium Park lies in a flood zone. There are wetlands, an area of archaeological significance and lead contamination from skeet shooting on part of the land once occupied by a sportsman’s association. There is no natural gas line to one section of the property, and the site has limited accessibility to Interstate 376. Those are all reasons why marketing the land has been unsuccessful, LCEDC executive director Linda Nitch said at the assessment hearing.
The economic development corporation initially bought the property with those features already existing, hoping — with no guarantee — to attract a semiconductor plant by a company that ultimately chose to locate outside of Lawrence County. That was more than 20 years ago.
Since then, the LCEDC has not been put on the market for sale through a realtor, but Nitch had said during the hearing that other attempts were made to sell it, including placing it on the state and the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance websites. Those efforts have been unsuccessful.
During that hearing, Nitch also had said the property’s tax-free designation as a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone to attract potential development expired in 2020, and the township did not approve renewal of the status before the deadline.
The township meanwhile has introduced an ordinance to institute a property tax abatement program for business and industry in a widespread corridor of the township, and the supervisors have included the Millennium Park property as part of that stretch.
The ordinance designates specific commercial and industrial areas of the township where new construction and improvements costing more than $25,000 to existing businesses can remain 100 percent tax free for 10 years.
The initiative falls under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, which allows local taxing bodies to provide tax exemption as an incentive for new development and for redevelopment of aging or deteriorating properties.
The designated corridors in the proposed ordinance, in addition to Millennium Park, include the entire length of Route 18 (Wilmington Road) from the city line to the Wilmington Township border, industrial properties including Northgate Industrial Park and adjacent industrial properties, a commercial plaza section off Mercer Road from the Pizza Joe’s building north, including the plaza, and the intersection of Mercer Road and Maitland Lane.
The tax abatement ordinance and accompanying map showing the designated areas are to be formally adopted at the supervisors’ next regular meeting 7 p.m. March 30.
“The goal with LERTA is to tell people we’re open for business in the township, and we want you to come here if the property is developable,” Bucci said.
She stressed the importance of the township having a mix of residential, industrial and commercial properties to bring in employment to help with the property and wage taxes, so “as costs go up, you don’t have to keep reaching out to your residents for more money.
“We’ve been waiting for Millennium Park improvements, but (they haven’t) happened,” Bucci said. “We feel like now is the time.”
