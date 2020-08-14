“The players tried to take the field, the marching band refused to yield …” — “American Pie,” Don McLean
There will be no football this fall at Westminster College’s Harold Burry Stadium.
The Presidents Athletic Conference, to which the Titans belong, decided last month to move all of its “high contact” and “medium contact” fall sports — football included — to the spring 2021 semester.
And yet, the marching band still isn’t giving in.
Musicians and auxiliary units were out on campus Thursday, rehearsing their tunes and honing their steps for a gridiron season that won’t be arriving any time soon, if at all.
“I think a big misconception is that marching band is only valuable when football is around,” said senior field commander Christian Daviduk of Washington, Pennsylvania. “Everybody here has a drive and they all love music, or we wouldn’t be outside on these hot, hot days, doing all this if we didn’t just love to play music.”
Band president Greer Wardlaw of Clarion agreed.
“Especially coming off a semester of completely online ensembles, it’s just so refreshing being out here, making music together and having that camaraderie, even with the distance and the masks,” she said. “We’re making it work, and we’re having fun.”
Dr. R. Tad Greig, director of instrumental activities and professor of music, said that football hasn’t been forgotten, and that part of the idea of salvaging two days of what normally would be a seven-day band camp is to establish a show that only will need revisiting should football kick off in the spring.
“So if they want us for the typical halftime, we won’t have to go out when it’s snowing in March.”
Still, making music is the main thing, and it’s far easier, Greig said, to have musicians socially distanced outdoors than it would be inside. He’s hoping to have an outdoor concert on campus, and to perform the group’s halftime show on the football field to create a video that can be shared with the Westminster community.
“For indoors, we have covers for all the instruments, the kids have their masks, we have a whole bunch of disinfectant things around,” he said. “Outdoors, I wrote the drill in which all of the students are spaced. They’re spaced at over 7 feet. So that’s safe outside.”
The spacing enables most of the instrumentalists to forgo masks while they are on the practice field, but the group eventually will morph into an indoor concert, or symphonic, band. Greig already is preparing for that eventuality.
“I have a lot of my players experimenting with making a small slit in their masks so they can put a mouthpiece in. So if there’s any aerosolization at the embouchure, at the lip, that will get caught,” he said. “So when we get indoors, we’re going to be doing more of that.”
Still, masks remain plentiful on the marching band field. Drummers, dancers and field commanders wear them while rehearsing, and everyone dons one during breaks and times of socialization.
Kyle Youmans, field commander from Sebring, Ohio, said the face coverings are a small price to pay for being able to do something he and his bandmates love.
“The masks make it a little harder,” he said, “but we’ve all been home for five months now, we’ve all been doing social distancing as best as we can. We haven’t seen each other in so long, we haven’t been able to make music as something like this.
“I think we can look past the masks for a little while in order to do something like this again.”
