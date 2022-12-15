TICKETS
Mohawk Area High School will present “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the school auditorium, 385 Mohawk School Road.
All seats are $12.
For tickets, visit mohawkticketsales.ludus.com/19412
SYNOPSIS
A classic-style musical based on the Paramount Pictures 1954 film of the same name, “White Christmas” tells the story of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two iconic song-and-dance men, who follow a sister act to Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge they were to perform at is owned by their former commanding general. {em}– broadwaymusicalhome.com
CAST AND CREW
Bob Wallace: Alexander Chapman
Phil Davis: Zavier Rubante
Betty Haynes: Savannah Telshaw
Judy Haynes: Graecyn Pastore
General Henry Waverly: Benjamin Podnar
Martha Watson: Emma Gallagher
Susan Waverly: Brooklyn Pastore
Ralph Sheldrake: Wyatt Theisler
Rita: Mia Conti
Rhoda: Presley Hairhoger
Ezekiel Foster: Jeff Brown
Mike: Elias Shay
Tessie: Victoria Ramage
Jimmy: Damon Pflugh
Concessionaire: Victoria Ramage
Snoring Man: Eric Vizyak
Mrs. Snoring Man: Taylor Culley
Train Conductor: Peyton Vizyak
Seamstress: Deleah Hovanec
Assistant seamstress: Gabriella Hovanec
Gloria: Brianna Edwards
Ed Sullivan announcer: Joshua Diehl
Regency Room announcer: Kai Green
Sheldrake’s secretary: Keele Williams
Pianist: Addison Brenner
Scooter: Tiffany Tudor
Little ballerinas: Eloise Addicott, Braxtyn Overton
Quintet: Mia Conti, Joshua Diehl, Brooke Dougherty, Alayna Garove, Victoria Ramage, Wyatt Theisler
Chorus girls: Mia Conti, Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Maria Meade, Adaline Murtha, Sydnee Pape, Reagan Shay, Taryn Smith, Cassidy Swanson
Chorus boys: Ray Dupuis, Damon Pflugh, Daniel Ramage, Wyatt Theisler
Chorus children: Millie Blum, Drew Brenner, Mason Guido, Madeline Isaac, Lillyan Lutz, Landon Martin-McCormick, Gillian Pease, Falon Scobbie, Grady Shay, Kase Smith, Aubree Yeckel
Ensemble/Regency guests: Benjamin Bischoff, Addison Brenner, Morgan Contreras, Taylor Culley, Joshua Diehl, Ray Dupuis, Brianna Edwards, Christian Freet, Kai Green, Victoria Hairhoger, Dayla Rosario, Tiffany Tudor, Sophie Wright, Reagan Young
Student director: Reagan Shay
Student dance captains: Mia Conti, Brooke Dougherty
Stage right manager: Reagan Shay
Stage left manager: Hiro Koty
Lighting operators: Rachael Dinger, Jack Tucker
Sound operators: Nolan Motter, Jase Rouser
Follow spots: Savannah Dinger, Elliot Mattocks
Costumes manager: Monica Gibson
Costumes assistant: Ali Schilling
Props manager: Chloe Marich
Props assistant: Alexis Heath
Run crew: Cadence Sample, Hiro Koty, Lucas Ryhal, Ezekial Gallagher
Student public relations team: Mia Conti, Brooke Dougherty, Presley Hairhoger, Sydnee Pape, Victoria Ramage, Reagan Shay, Cassidy Swanson
Director: Justin Addicott
Artistic director: Kristy Addicott
Producer: Barb Maravola
Choreographers: Anna Baker, Madison Miller
Lighting coordinator: Elizabeth Maravola
Set Construction: Mike Zoccoli
