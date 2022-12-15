TICKETS

Mohawk Area High School will present “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the school auditorium, 385 Mohawk School Road.

All seats are $12.

For tickets, visit mohawkticketsales.ludus.com/19412

SYNOPSIS

A classic-style musical based on the Paramount Pictures 1954 film of the same name, “White Christmas” tells the story of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two iconic song-and-dance men, who follow a sister act to Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge they were to perform at is owned by their former commanding general. {em}– broadwaymusicalhome.com

CAST AND CREW

Bob Wallace: Alexander Chapman

Phil Davis: Zavier Rubante

Betty Haynes: Savannah Telshaw

Judy Haynes: Graecyn Pastore

General Henry Waverly: Benjamin Podnar

Martha Watson: Emma Gallagher

Susan Waverly: Brooklyn Pastore

Ralph Sheldrake: Wyatt Theisler

Rita: Mia Conti

Rhoda: Presley Hairhoger

Ezekiel Foster: Jeff Brown

Mike: Elias Shay

Tessie: Victoria Ramage

Jimmy: Damon Pflugh

Concessionaire: Victoria Ramage

Snoring Man: Eric Vizyak

Mrs. Snoring Man: Taylor Culley

Train Conductor: Peyton Vizyak

Seamstress: Deleah Hovanec

Assistant seamstress: Gabriella Hovanec

Gloria: Brianna Edwards

Ed Sullivan announcer: Joshua Diehl

Regency Room announcer: Kai Green

Sheldrake’s secretary: Keele Williams

Pianist: Addison Brenner

Scooter: Tiffany Tudor

Little ballerinas: Eloise Addicott, Braxtyn Overton

Quintet: Mia Conti, Joshua Diehl, Brooke Dougherty, Alayna Garove, Victoria Ramage, Wyatt Theisler

Chorus girls: Mia Conti, Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Maria Meade, Adaline Murtha, Sydnee Pape, Reagan Shay, Taryn Smith, Cassidy Swanson

Chorus boys: Ray Dupuis, Damon Pflugh, Daniel Ramage, Wyatt Theisler

Chorus children: Millie Blum, Drew Brenner, Mason Guido, Madeline Isaac, Lillyan Lutz, Landon Martin-McCormick, Gillian Pease, Falon Scobbie, Grady Shay, Kase Smith, Aubree Yeckel

Ensemble/Regency guests: Benjamin Bischoff, Addison Brenner, Morgan Contreras, Taylor Culley, Joshua Diehl, Ray Dupuis, Brianna Edwards, Christian Freet, Kai Green, Victoria Hairhoger, Dayla Rosario, Tiffany Tudor, Sophie Wright, Reagan Young

Student director: Reagan Shay

Student dance captains: Mia Conti, Brooke Dougherty

Stage right manager: Reagan Shay

Stage left manager: Hiro Koty

Lighting operators: Rachael Dinger, Jack Tucker

Sound operators: Nolan Motter, Jase Rouser

Follow spots: Savannah Dinger, Elliot Mattocks

Costumes manager: Monica Gibson

Costumes assistant: Ali Schilling

Props manager: Chloe Marich

Props assistant: Alexis Heath

Run crew: Cadence Sample, Hiro Koty, Lucas Ryhal, Ezekial Gallagher

Student public relations team: Mia Conti, Brooke Dougherty, Presley Hairhoger, Sydnee Pape, Victoria Ramage, Reagan Shay, Cassidy Swanson

Director: Justin Addicott

Artistic director: Kristy Addicott

Producer: Barb Maravola

Choreographers: Anna Baker, Madison Miller

Lighting coordinator: Elizabeth Maravola

Set Construction: Mike Zoccoli

