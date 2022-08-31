Three teens are facing charges by juvenile petition for reportedly stealing a dirt bike from a garage on Old State Road in Slippery Rock Township.
The theft reportedly occurred between May 28 and June 1.
The state police, during an investigation, learned that three individuals, all males, two age 14 and one age 16, were involved with the theft. The police have since recovered the stolen bike.
Suspects are innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
