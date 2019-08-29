Three Wilmington High School students sustained minor injuries following a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident, which took place in the area of Means Road and Route 208 shortly after school let out.
The vehicle sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene. No other details were available Thursday afternoon.
Area police officers said the New Wilmington police department provided an officer to direct traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.