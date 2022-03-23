Three more people have been charged — making six total — in connection with a reported furniture theft ring that New Castle police cracked last month.
This week, police charged Maynard Earl Daugherty, 56, of East Lutton Street, formerly of Washington, D.C.; Jaylin Walls, 27, of McClelland Avenue, Union Township; and Darrell Dwayne Rice, also of East Lutton Street as co-defendants in the case, in which quantities of furniture stored by Haney’s Comfort Living were removed from an East Side warehouse.
The police on March 9 initially charged James C. Johnson, 36, of Youngstown, who is accused of orchestrating the thefts, and Anthony L. McGeachy, who also is accused of participating in the heists last month. Additionally, Patricia Jo Edmonds, 49, of South Jefferson Street, is charged, accused of arranging to have some of the the stolen furniture delivered to a family member as a surprise gift, according to a criminal complaint.
Johnson was arrested and is being held in the Lawrence County jail on an $80,000 bond. He faces 51 total felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. McGeachy and Edmonds were charged on lesser levels but related offenses and were sent a summonses to appear in court. Edmonds also is wanted on a warrant in a separate case for driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.
In the latest charges, Daugherty faces four counts each of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property; Walls faces one count each of theft and receiving stolen property, and Rice is facing two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property and one count of conspiracy to commit theft.
All three also were sent summonses to appear in court.The furniture thefts reportedly occurred on multiple occasions during the last week of January and the first few weeks of February, according to criminal complaints filed in the cases. The paperwork describes how the owner of Haney’s Comfort Living furniture store in downtown New Castle reported to the police that he had hired Johnson as a delivery man and he worked for him for about a month. Haney’s stores its furniture under a contract agreement at a building in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Haney’s owner reported to the police that Johnson had been fired from his job about two weeks prior. He had given Johnson a key and the password to an alarm keypad for the storage building where his furniture merchandise was kept, and Johnson turned in the key when he was terminated.
The storage building owner discovered the reported intrusions when he stopped there and found that numerous large empty cardboard boxes that had been ripped open. The boxes had contained sofas, love seats, corner chaises, ottomans, sectionals, bed frames and other items, the report said. Video surveillance footage of the warehouse showed several different trucks and about 20 people on multiple dates entering the garage and loading furniture into the beds of the trucks, the report said.
The police allege that Johnson advised others the location was open so they could go in at their own will and take whatever furniture they wanted, and Johnson was being paid for the items.
Based on information officers received, they served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of South Jefferson Street, which is where men made two deliveries of furniture. Edmonds was reported to have had a sofa and recliner chair delivered, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.