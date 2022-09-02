Three men suffered apparent injuries Friday when they fell through the floor on the fourth story of a downtown building.
According to New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe, one of the injured men reportedly is former city mayor and councilman Tim Fulkerson, a contractor who owns the building that was under renovation. He and two other men were replacing floorboards on the fourth floor of the building at 20 E. Washington St. to shore it up and replace rotten wood when the floor gave way and they fell, Kobbe said.
The building dates back to the late 1800s and was the site of the former Kirk-Hutton hardware store. The first floor is occupied by Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol, which was renovated and moved its offices and a fitness center in there in 2017.
Kobbe said Fulkerson and one of the other men landed on the next floor on the third level, about 12 feet down, and suffered mild to moderate injuries. One was semiconscious and one was fully alert before he was transported to Youngstown for a trauma center evaluation.
Noga Ambulance crews, working together with firefighters, placed the two men on backboards and carried them down three flights of steps to waiting ambulances.
A third man working with them also fell through, but managed to climb back up through the hole and go down the stairwell, Kobbe said. He reportedly went to Jameson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
A registered nurse from Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol who was working in an office on the first floor ran to their aid, Kobbe said, adding that she tended to them while awaiting the rescue teams.
The identities of the other two men were unavailable Friday.
Kobbe said New Castle's code enforcement department was contacted to survey the damage and conditions inside the building. He said the building will remain closed until repairs are made to ensure it is safe.
(0) comments
