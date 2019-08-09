Three Lawrence County fire departments have received wildfire fighting grants from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The Wampum Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $4,163; the Shenango Area Fire District got $2,703; and the Enon Valley was given $1,637.
The grants were among 130 totaling nearly $620,000, according to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego. The new funding was announced at a gathering at Pine Grove Furnace State Park marking Smokey Bear’s historic impact on forest fire prevention.
“Across the state, a total of $617,809 will benefit volunteers serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” Dunn said. “To appreciate the value of well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters, one only has to look outside Pennsylvania to the horrific fires that sometimes plague other states.
“So, this is a fun day — and a very serious day — as some of our coworkers and neighbors could well be called upon again to battle wildfires in Pennsylvania and far beyond our state borders. Fittingly, that combination of fun and seriousness always has been the embodiment of what Smokey has preached for 75 years. This is the perfect occasion to announce new funding help our volunteer fire companies.”
“Smokey has been a friend and ally to firefighters throughout the nation, and an icon to park-goers young and old,” Trego said. “Though the increased threat of wildfires is relatively new, Smokey’s message of responsibility and self-awareness has proven to be timeless. Prevention will always be the most effective tool we have at our disposal to fight wildfires.”
Although progress has been made, wildfires remain one of the most critical environmental issues affecting the U.S. Many Americans believe that lightning starts most wildfires. In fact, on average nearly nine out of 10 wildfires nationwide today are caused by people.
“Too often in our spring wildfire season, volunteer fire companies are kept jumping from one wildfire to the next,” said Pennsylvania State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger.
“They need all the help they can get, and I am delighted to announce DCNR will be again providing funding to 132 companies that need it most.”
