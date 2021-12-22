New Castle police have charged three people in connection with gunfire Nov. 4 that injured a woman at an East Side laundromat.
Devon Rhone, 31, of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, is wanted on charges of criminal attempt at homicide and aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting 37-year-old Darece Murphy that afternoon outside of Colonial Laundry at 617 Allen St.
Murphy who lives on the city's South Side, also is charged in the Nov. 4 incident. She is accused of having returned fire at Rhone while not being permitted to possess a firearm because of a past felony drug conviction.
Murphy's live-in boyfriend, Tyree Sanders, 27, additionally faces a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm because of a past felony drug conviction. Murphy told police the gun she used belonged to Sanders and she snuck it out of the house when they went to the laundromat.
Police said they could not find any licenses to carry firearms for any of the three.
According to criminal complaints, officers reported that they arrived at the laundromat around 4:30 p.m. to find Murphy on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A witness said she was sitting with Murphy in a vehicle outside of the laundromat waiting for clothes to be washed, when Rhone walked up to the passenger side of the car and punched her daughter through the open window. She said he then backed up and started firing a gun at the car. She said her daughter had gotten out of the car and was hit by the gunfire, and Rhone left the scene, according to a criminal complaint. Murphy was taken from the scene to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, the complaint against Rhone states.
The police reported finding several spent shell casings on Allen Street in front of the laundromat and on Superior Street. One bullet penetrated the window of the business and hit the side of a commercial laundry unit and landed on the floor, the report notes. Another bullet lodged in the radiator of a red Ford Fusion that was parked in the lot, according to the court papers.
Murphy, after her discharge from the hospital, told police she was in the car with her boyfriend and the eyewitness, and that Rhone, whom she knew by a different last name, walked up to the car and grabbed her by the throat and hit her. She said she and Sanders ended up fighting with Rhone outside of the car. She told police that she saw Rhone had a fanny pack strapped to his chest and as he backed up he grabbed at it, and "let off shots," the report said.
She said that when she saw Rhone holding a gun and shooting in her direction, she returned fire with Sanders' gun that she had snuck out of the house, according to the complaint. She said that when she fell to the ground, she saw Sanders and his dog running after Rhone, who was with another male.
Police said Murphy identified Rhone from a photo array.
Murphy and Sanders were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who released them both on unsecured bonds of $10,000 each.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Rhone. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
