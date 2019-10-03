The Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited three bar and grills in the county were fined for liquor law violations.
Main Street Sports Bar and Grill in Ellwood City was cited on Sept. 20 for:
•Failure to maintain malt or brewed beverage dispensing system cleaning records from August 13, 2018 until January 8, 2019.
•Failure to clean malt or brewed beverage dispensing system once every seven days from August 13, 2018 until January 8, 2019.
•Failure to display documentation that the premises meets all sanitary requirements on January 8, 2019.
•Sold alcohol after their hotel liquor license expired on June 30, 2018.
•Had not renewed or validated during July 1, 2018 until September 22, 2018.
The licensee was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
The Branding Iron Bar and Grille in Edinburg was cited on Aug. 29 for:
•Sold, furnished and/or gave or permitted such sale, furnishing or giving of alcoholic beverages to one minor who was 19-years-old on April 19.
The licensee was ordered to pay a $1,600 fine and must comply with the Liquor Code pertaining to the Responsible Alcohol Management Program and remain in compliance for a year.
Steel City Sports Bar and Grille in New Castle was cited on Sept. 16 for:
•Permitted an individual under 18-years-old to be in a portion of the establishment where smoking was permitted on April 12, 2019 and May 7, 2019.
These charges have not yet been brought before an Administrative Law Judge, but penalties can range from a $50 to $1,000 fine for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses.
