Three people accused of breaking into an enclosed porch and garage on the city's South Side are in the Lawrence County jail.
New Castle police have charged James Michael Campbell, 38, of Bessemer, Robert Jacob Anthony Moore, 24, of State Road, and Katie Lynn Stoner, 30, of Kittanning, as the accused offenders.
A resident of the 1500 block of Hanna Street reported to police around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that she received numerous notifications of the break-in on her phone from her home security cameras. She check them and saw two men and a woman inside her enclosed porch. She told police they took two metal shelves and a new, unopened basketball hoop from the premises.
According to a police report and criminal complaints against the three, the videos showed the three on the porch around 2:30 p.m.
The police contacted a local metal recycling plant and learned a man was there at the time with a basketball hoop still in the box on the scale. The officer arrived there and saw two men wearing clothing that matched the people in the woman's surveillance video.
Officers approached two men, later identified as Moore and Campbell, and Stoner on the premises, the report said. When asked about their having been on someone else's porch, Campbell told police that they took two shelves, black tools from the garage, two broken screen doors, a mini grill and a new basketball hoop, the complaint states.
Campbell told police that the basketball hoop was in the back of his white Dodge pickup truck. Moore was driving a red Ford pickup truck, police reported.
The items were recovered, the two trucks were impounded and the three were taken to the city jail, the report said.
Campbell is charged with criminal conspiracy for engaging and aiding in burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
Moore and Stoner each are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
All three were arraigned Tuesday night by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bonds each.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
