FROM STAFF REPORTS
New Castle police arrested a driver and two passengers in a traffic stop Friday when they reportedly found drugs and a gun in the vehicle.
The gun had been reported stolen to the Shenango Township Police Department, according to criminal complaints.
The city police charged the driver Aaron Carlson, 48, of New Brighton and passengers Patrick A. Lewis Jr., 44, of Ida, Michigan, and Tarra Mesko, 40, of East Division Street, when the vehicle was stopped around 1:10 a.m. on East Washington St. near Taylor Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the officer who pulled over the Chrysler sedan radioed several other backup officers when the car kept slowing down, then accelerating several times before stopping. Lewis was the back-seat passenger, the report said, and he ignored the officer’s command to get out of the car and put his hands on his head.
Police patted him down for weapons and found a gun magazine in his pocket loaded with seven .38-caliber bullets, both hollow points and training rounds, along with a bag of 1.4 grams of suspected heroin, the complaint states. The officers confiscated a black holster with a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard gun that was sticking out from under the front passenger seat on the floor.
The report noted that it had one live round in the chamber and a magazine with six live .38-caliber rounds.
The police impounded the vehicle, and while transporting the three in custody to the police station, an officer reported he could hear Lewis shuffling around in the back seat and kicking his feet against the cage.
When Lewis was removed from the car, police found a bag containing 17.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine flattened against the cage, the complaint states. Police also found a digital scale in his pocket.
The report noted that Mesko had two crack pipes containing copper wire, a syringe and a lottery fold with suspected heroin residue hidden in her undergarment, the report said. Police also seized $269 in cash.
All three were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail.
Lewis is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. His jail bond is set at $25,000.
Carlson faces one count each of receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, driving without a license and three traffic violations. He is in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Mesko is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is confined to the jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
