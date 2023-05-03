Three men charged with sex-related offenses entered guilty pleas in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
The cases are:
•Samuel Bielak, 22, of Union Township, entered an open guilty plea in the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto. Motto sentenced him April 24 to three to six years in a state correctional facility and ordered him to register with the state police under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life. He was given credit for 321 days served in jail.
Bielak pleaded guilty to four felony counts of child pornography. He initially was charged with 34 felony counts which included child pornography and disseminating pornographic images of children. The remainder of his charges were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller prosecuted the case. Bielak’s defense attorney is Stephen Domenic Colafella of Beaver County.
Bielak was arrested in 2020 by state police, who received information about pornographic images displayed on Snapchat and Facebook on his computer and phone. According to a criminal complaint, state police received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children regarding cyber tipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children generated by Facebook and Snapchat on certain dates in 2019.
•Eric Joseph Prothero, 23, of Rochester, Beaver County, pleaded guilty in Motto’s court Tuesday to one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and two counts of indecent assault. He must undergo a Megan’s Law evaluation and could face nine to 16 months in a state correctional institution. His sentencing is scheduled for August.
Five other charges filed against him, including one of rape of a child, will be dismissed as part of the plea arrangement. He is being represented by the Lawrence County public defender’s office. Miller also prosecuted his case.
Prothero also is facing two sets of charges in Beaver County involving reported indecent sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
State police charged Prothero in December 2021 for incidents involving three juveniles at a Little Beaver Township residence.
Police reported they received a series of Childline reports that identified three juveniles — ages 12, 15 and 16 — who during forensic interviews identified Prothero as the person who assaulted them, according to a criminal complaint.
The 15-year-old told police Prothero first performed sexual acts on her when she was 8 and sleeping on the living room floor. The 16-year-old said he was 9 when Prothero assaulted him as he was sleeping on the living room floor. The 12-year-old reported being assaulted by Prothero at age 4 while she was on the floor, the criminal complaint states.
Prothero remains in the Lawrence County jail on a $75,000 bond and awaiting his sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1 in Motto’s courtroom.
•Dustin Thomas Miller, 26, of Wilmington Township, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent sexual assault and one count of corruption of minors in the courtroom of Judge John W. Hodge. Miller entered the plea during a Megan’s Law colloquy Tuesday. He was charged in May 2021 and accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old inside of his clothing. He is free on bail, awaiting a 9:30 a.m. Sentencing on Aug. 11 in Hodge’s court. Jonathan Miller was the prosecuting attorney, and Dustin Miller is represented by the county public defender’s office.
