Thiel College was featured prominently in Coca-Cola’s new college football advertising campaign that debuted Saturday morning on ESPN’s broadcast of “College GameDay.”
In the commercial, Thiel, like iconic football hero Rudy, overcomes all odds to earn accolades from and the admiration of national college football fans and powerhouse teams like Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. In the end, they all raise a Coke in support of Thiel College. Saturday’s broadcast and the subsequent showings of the ads will put Thiel College in front of millions of viewers from around the country.
“We are thrilled about Thiel College’s starring role on national TV in Coca-Cola’s new college football campaign,” Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., said. “The ad speaks to the pride and belief we have in our football team, but also in all of our athletic programs and academic departments. This thunderclap of national attention builds on the College’s recent positive momentum. The exposure and excitement are perfectly timed to coincide with the arrival of our full first-year student class and the return of the rest of our students on Sunday.
“It is a great day to be a Tomcat!”
College GameDay averages more than a million viewers each week. The ad was shown again during the primetime game at 7 p.m. Saturday between the University of Miami and the University of Florida on ESPN.
Coca-Cola officials said the video will be available online Tuesday.
