Pulaski Township supervisors within the 30 days will tour roads before approving those tentatively scheduled for repairs this year.
Earmarked for tar and chipping are English, north portion of Cotton, Johnson, Five Points, Topper Hill between 422 and the township line, and Coffee Run roads, and Oak Street Extension. Culvert replacements are tentatively planned for Deer Creek, Coffee Run and Cotton roads.
The supervisors during their Monday meeting approved low bids for roadwork materials including for 10,000 gallons of red-dyed diesel at $2.71 a gallon and 5,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline at $2.39 a gallon, both from Glassmere Fuel Service.
Road foreman Guy Morse said after the meeting the township tries to improve five miles of its 50 miles of roads annually. State and township monies fund the projects.
Morse expects road repairs to cost more this year than in the past.
“I don't know what the figures are,” Morse said. “Everything seems to have gone up. Parts and equipment have gone through the roof.”
In other business, supervisors voted to buy a mower with a 48-inch deck from Barris Supply in West Middlesex for $6,196.
Supervisor Kelly Smith said the current township mower is 19 years old.
“It's seen its days,” Smith said. “We've been adding money in it and sold the backup mower last fall.”
He favored buying a mower with two different size decks — one for mowing the township park on School House Road and other grounds and a second for mowing the Pulaski Township Cemetery on Pulaski-Mercer Road.
Supervisor Keith Stowe favored keeping the 19-year-old mower.
“It's doing its job,” he said.
No action was taken to get rid of the older mower.
Supervisors voted to give Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department $15,000 to outfit a 2005 rescue vehicle recently acquired from a fire department in Vermont. The township previously gave the fire department $45,000 to purchase the vehicle, which will be used when responding to car accidents, said Morse, who is also the fire chief.
“This vehicle will carry all the stuff we need to expedite people trapped,” he said. “All this equipment is on fire engines. The fire engines are so loaded down that when you get to a structure fire, you have to dig through all this stuff just to get a fitting. A fire grows 100 percent in 60 seconds.”
Supervisors also approved:
•$300 to the Laurel Conservation Club for stocking fish in a township creek. The township also received donations totaling $14,000 for fish.
•to reach out to A&L Lawn Care for landscaping the park. The company did the project last year for $650. Supervisors will act on the matter during their 7 p.m. May 1 meeting at the township building on state Route 208.
•to pay V&V Tree Service of New Bedford $200 to remove a storm-damaged tree from a Johnson Road property. Morse recommended hiring a professional to prevent taking down power lines or damaging vehicles.
•park rentals for May 25; June 3, 11 and 17; and July 9 and 15.
