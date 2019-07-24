When teens Joshua Burick, Jessica Durnell, Angel Fagan, Hayden Jones and Christopher Stone attended the Hoyt’s first Videography Camp for Teens, none of them knew quite what to expect.
The course description described “learning how to make a ‘short’ with a professional filmmaker,” but it didn’t quite convey the experience of actually doing so.
“It was really cool,” Hayden said, “and a whole lot of fun. We learned how to do everything an actual film crew does, but had the opportunity to figure out where we best fit on the team. Some of us liked coming up with the screen play or choosing locations. I really liked the camera work and editing.”
Together the 14- and 15-year-old students learned the basics of writing a screenplay, pitching their ideas, film composition, sound, lighting, shot motivation and “tons more."
The course was led by award-winning filmmaker, John C. Lyons from Erie, thanks to a grant from the Arts in Education Partnership.
“The Arts in Education Partnership is a program of the PA Council on the Arts,” said Hoyt’s Executive Director, Kimberly Koller-Jones, “a state agency supported an allocation from the state and the National Endowment for the Arts. It’s administered locally by Erie Arts & Culture.”
Koller-Jones further shared that Lyons is no slouch in the film industry. He received Best Screenplay at the Director’s Chair Film Festival NYC and the Purple Heart Award at Zero Film Festival Los Angeles. He also won the Young Erie Professionals Generation-E Leadership Award, the Erie Times People of the Year Award, the Erie Readers Best Filmmaker Award and was a two-time nominee for the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Innovation Collaborative.
“To be able to bring John to New Castle was nothing short of incredible,” Koller-Jones said, “and the students loved him.”
Lyons said the students each pitched a three- to five-minute short story idea to their classmates. The winning idea from Jessica Durnell, titled "School for Deities," was then written in script format by the group. It tells the story of a curious god who crosses paths with a teenage girl. The students scouted locations at the Hoyt and within the surrounding neighborhood, and held public auditions to cast the roles.
The resulting three-minute film will be presented at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Hoyt’s annual Children’s Summer Arts Festival, and will continue to loop throughout the day. Admission is free.
Students interested attending the camp next summer may contact Koller-Jones at director@hoytartcenter.org.
