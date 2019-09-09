A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed Saturday in Wayne Township.
State police, who did not identify the driver, said that the teen was westbound on Wurtemburg Road at 4 p.m. when his 2002 Dodge Neon apparently suffered a tire blowout. The teen lost control of the vehicle as he rounded a curve and struck a utility pole.
He was extricated "by mechanical means," police reported, and transported by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.
