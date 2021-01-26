A North Hill teen was taken by ambulance to a Youngstown hospital following a head-on collision with a garbage truck Tuesday morning.
Neshannock Township police reported that a white Honda Civic driven by Daniel Thomas Minenok, 19, of East Euclid Avenue collided with a Waste Management truck driven by David M. Bortmes, 51, of Karns City, Pennsylvania, around 11:30 a.m. on Pulaski Road, where it meets West Euclid Avenue.
Neshannock Township Fire Company firefighters had to extricate Minenok from the wreckage, the police said. The extent of his injuries was unknown. He was transported by Noga to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. No other injuries were reported.
The road was closed in that area from the time the police arrived until 2:15 p.m.
The police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
