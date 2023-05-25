A teen accused of firing a gun on Grant Street and randomly hitting a passing car with a woman and child inside has been charged as an adult and is in the Lawrence County jail.
New Castle police arrested Jamoni J. Flemings, 17, of Harbor Heights apartment complex, Wednesday afternoon after identifying him as the suspected shooter. He is facing two counts each of criminal attempt at homicide and aggravated assault, in addition to related charges.
According to a criminal complaint, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Grant Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The woman who was driving reportedly was struck in the head by a bullet or fragment, police said.
A bullet hole was in the driver’s side of the windshield at the dashboard level and a hole was above the driver’s side and the bullet slug was on the floor of the driver’s side, police said.
The woman told police she was driving when her car was hit and she was hit in the head by something that left a bump on her scalp. She said she was driving west and was near the bridge. Her 10-year-old daughter as in the passenger side of the front seat. She told her daughter to duck and drove onto Falls Street and to the police station, the report said.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the bullet apparently bounced off the woman’s dashboard or steering wheel, hit the ceiling, then hit her on the head. She reportedly was treated at a hospital for a minor injury and the child was unharmed. He commented that they both narrowly escaped serious injury and were within inches of where the bullet entered the car.
Officers found a spent shell casing near the curb of a power substation. The Lawrence County Housing Authority provided a surveillance video of the incident, which showed a male wearing a mask with a hoodie pulled over his head, firing multiple shots from a handgun in a western direction.
He also fired the gun eastward, then ran and fired more rounds in front of an apartment in the 400 block of West Grant Street, the police reported. The woman’s car passed through the area about 1 1/2 minutes after the shooting started.
A city officer encountered Flemings, who reportedly was wearing clothing similar to the reported shooter, the complaint states. The officer reported that the youth was wearing an ankle bracelet and was under monitoring by Lawrence County Juvenile Probation department for a previous offense.
The tracking software in that department showed Flemings in the same spot as the shooter at the designated time, police reported.
After Flemings’ arrest, the police obtained a search warrant for his apartment and served it around 5 p.m. Wednesday. They confiscated a pair of shoes, a hoodie and a holster.
The police searched the Harbor Heights area and Altman Road for the gun but were unable to find it, the report said.
Flemings additionally is facing one count of possession of a gun by a minor and two counts of recklessly endangering other persons.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who confined him to the jail on a $250,000 bond.
