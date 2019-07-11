Teacher starts fundraiser page for family of slain boy

A kindergarten teacher at the Lockley Early Learning Center has set up a Go-Fund-Me account online to help the family of Mark Edward Mason.
Mark, 8, was stabbed to death Monday night after his accused killer, Keith Burley, 43, had an argument and fight with the boy's mother in a parking lot while Mark and his 7-year-old brother were waiting in her car.
Burley allegedly took their mother's car with them in it to a house at 60 High St. in Union Township, where he stabbed the child multiple times.
Teacher Rachel Flora said her heart went out to Mark's family when she heard about the tragedy.
"Markie's stepbrother, Caden, was in my class this year in kindergarten," she said. His stepmother, Kayla Mason, and the boy's father (also named Mark Mason) were always helping her in her classroom.
"There was an instant connection I had with the family," she said. "They always took time to go to school for their kids. They just hold a special place in my heart. The teachers and I have all been talking about what we could do."
She said the funds raised through the effort will go for the future of Mark's 7-year-old brother, Matthew, who was with him the night that he died and witnessed the tragedy.
Anyone who wants to donate to the fund can access it by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-heroism-of-two-amazing-brothers. The fund, established Wednesday, has a goal of $5,000, and as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, $1,590 had been raised.
