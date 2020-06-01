The Tamburitzans will not be coming to Ellwood City in 2020.
The group had been scheduled to perform at Lincoln High School as a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Ellwood City, first in April and then in June after an initial postponement. Now, that second scheduled date also has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The Rotary Club now hopes to bring the Tamburitzans to Ellwood City in the spring of 2021
