WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — An explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak reduced a western Pennsylvania home to a pile of rubble and injured five people.
The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that the blast just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near a high school in North Franklin Township was widely felt around the area.
Township supervisor Bob Sabot told the paper that firefighters report that three firefighters, the homeowner and a neighbor were injured, but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.
He said firefighters had been in the area investigating a gas smell before the blast.
Columbia Gas said service was cut to about 60 customers as a precaution.
A witness reported seeing doors and windows knocked from neighboring homes and insulation in treetops 35 feet above the ground.
