The Neshannock Township supervisors expect to make their final decision next month on a land development plan for a Dollar General store proposed for 2601 Wilmington Road.
The supervisors plan to consider the proposal at their regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 10.
Meanwhile, they have received the findings of facts from the zoning hearing board, which had issued a variance to the company for parking, and recommendations from the county and township planning commissions.
The township planning commission met April 17, subsequent to critiques made of the plan by the Lawrence County Planning Commission in March, to review the plan proposed by Dollar General’s engineer, Michael F. Lusaitis, engineer for Steckbeck Engineering and Surveying Inc. of Lebanon.
The 12,480-square-foot store is planned for the corner of Wilmington Road and Mission Meade Drive in a C-2 Highway Commercial zone, as the largest Dollar General store so far in Lawrence County. The property sits on a 1.7-acre lot that the company intends to purchase from owners Gregory E. and Alicia Measel. A house that sits on that land would be razed.
The store plans include an access drive from Mission Meade, a parking lot, utilities and stormwater management facilities.
The township planning commission’s recommendations to the supervisors are for a conditional approval with these stipulations:
•That the company redesign the building according to the Route 18 (Wilmington Road) overlay in the zoning ordinance.
•That parking be reviewed to make sure it complies with the zoning hearing board variance.
•That stormwater runoff control plans meet all township and state Department of Environmental Protection requirements.
•That screening addresses dumpster and loading areas.
•That the lighting plans comply with the zoning ordinance.
Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci said she has advised Dollar General’s engineer that all of those conditions need to be addressed by May 5, so the supervisors can review them before their meeting.
The township zoning hearing board on March 14 had conducted a public hearing and granted a parking variance for the store, reducing the required number of spaces under the zoning ordinance from 63 to 50 on that property.
The board recently issued its findings of facts to the township from that hearing. It concluded that the applicant demonstrated that the property in consideration has unique physical circumstances. in that an extensive wetland patch exists along the northern boundary, which restricts the applicant from developing the property in strict conformity with the zoning ordinance. The board concluded that “the applicant did not create the wetland condition.”
The board also determined that the variance would not alter the essential character of the neighborhood or district, nor would it impair the appropriate use or development of adjacent properties and would not be detrimental to the public welfare.
The variance is the minimum that would afford relief, and represents the least modification possible under the zoning ordinance, to alleviate the parking space requirements, the board noted. Zoning board members Dennis Alduk, chairman, and Nancy Bonk voted to grant the variance under the advisement of the board solicitor, Lawrence Keith.
