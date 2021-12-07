A man, through a Spanish interpreter, pled guilty Tuesday to a homicide in a Lawrence County court.
Juan Aviles Suarez, 34, formerly of Oak Leaf Gardens apartments, had moved with family members to Lawrence County from Puerto Rico a few years ago after a hurricane. He entered a plea of voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in the court of Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge.
He was accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago-Hernandez at the apartment complex off Cascade Street on April 9, 2020.
Upon accepting his plea, Hodge sentenced him to 4 1/2 to 10 years in a state correctional institution. He was given 604 days credit for his time already served in the Lawrence County jail.
Suarez initially had been charged with the general offense of criminal homicide.
Suarez’s defense attorney, Ross Smith of Youngstown, said in court that Suarez and Santiago-Hernandez lived in the same apartment complex knew each other and both of them had guns. The shooting occurred in the proximity of where they both lived, “with cooler heads not being allowed to prevail and what quickly became a volatile situation,” he said.
“They knew each other, and Mr. Suarez has been extremely remorseful,” Smith said, adding that his mother, brother and sister are in town and he has ties to the community.
He told the court that Suarez already is looking forward to furthering his education in a trade while incarcerated by becoming a barber. Smith noted Suarez has acted as a barber and has been cutting hair for the inmates in the county jail.
Assistant district attorney Luann Parkonen explained there were no competent witnesses to the shooting incident except for one who testified that both men had guns when the shooting occurred.
She said that both investigating New Castle police officers are in agreement with the plea. She said she sent an email to the victim’s father notifying him of the plea arrangement, and he did not respond. Santiago-Hernandez’s longtime girlfriend has not had contact with the district attorney’s office and although she was notified of the date and time of sentencing, she did not appear for it, Parkonen said.
Suarez is accused of having fired multiple shots at Santiago-Hernandez and killing him during an evening argument between them outside of the apartment complex.
Suarez turned himself into authorities five days later.
According to the report filed in court, three New Castle officers were en route to the shooting scene when they saw a silver Toyota Corolla speed past them in the opposite direction on Croton Avenue, flashing its headlights and blowing the horn. An officer intercepted the car and presumed it was taking an injured person to the hospital, so he escorted the vehicle.
He learned at UPMC Jameson Hospital that the occupants were friends and family of the wounded Santiago-Hernandez and that they were driving him to the hospital.
Santiago later died in the emergency room.
Santiago-Hernandez had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s report, but a bullet to his chest was the one that killed him.
