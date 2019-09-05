Study commission candidates seek one's removal

A court hearing is set for 11 a.m. Friday to determine whether one candidate for the city's government study commission filed a legitimate financial report.
Seven candidates running for the study commission for the city of New Castle are challenging the filing of opponent Shannon N. Crisci-Brock.
The seven have petitioned the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas to have Crisci-Brock's nominating paper disqualified, claiming she did not disclose a place of her employment on the statement of financial interest that she filed in the county elections office. The group contends that she did not disclose all sources of income totaling $1,300, as required by the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act and the state Election Code.
The challenge was initiated by Crisci-Brock's opponents Mary Burris, Michael Dely, Susan Linville, Paul Neubecker, Eric Ritter, Michael Tempesta and Marenda Zeronas. All are candidates who also filed nominating papers for election to the study commission. Their petition to remove Crisci-Brock from the ballot choices was filed Tuesday.
The deadline for filing challenges to petitions was yesterday.
The court petition contends that "the candidate's statement of financial interests is deficient, and the degree of deficiency constitutes a fatal defect in the nomination petition." It notes that Crisci-Brock checked the box marked none for two reporting fields for showing business employment or profit.
The challenge was filed in the office of the Lawrence County prothonotary. The matter will be heard in the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto.
A total of 11 city residents have filed nominating papers to serve on the government study commission, if it is approved by the voters in the Nov. 5 general election.
New Castle voters will decide whether to elect a government study commission to consider changing the existing form of government, and to elect seven members who would serve on that commission, should the question pass.
Under the Act 47 exit plan, the city is directed to reorganize under the state's Home Rule charter, which will allow officials to continue the earned income tax that the city has relied upon since becoming a financially-distressed community under Act 47. The city has held that classification since 2007.
Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison said 121 signatures were required on the nominating papers filed by the 11 candidates.
He pointed out that the study commission question and the list of candidates for the commission will appear on the second page of the ballot for city voters.
Allison said the last time city voters participated in this sort of election was in 1963. At that time, the city went from a commission form of government consisting of four council members to the existing mayor/council form of government in January 1968.
The candidates, in addition to the seven challengers and Crisci-Brock, are Richard E. Conti Jr., Marco A. Bulisco and Anthony G. Mastrangelo of East Garfield Avenue, who is New Castle's mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.