Two Lawrence County Career and Technical Center students are facing charges after a school official reported they were caught using a vape pen in the school restroom.
A New Castle police school resource officer said a teacher reported he found a student, Logan Hutton, 18, in possession of the vape and that he and Tryston Keith, 18, both admitted to having used it, according to a New Castle police report.
Police said neither teen claimed ownership of the vape, which contained THC, the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana.
Hutton of Shaffer Road, Slippery Rock Township, and Keith, of Boston Avenue in New Castle, face one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were sent summonses to appear in court.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
