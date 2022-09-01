Three Neshannock Township School District seniors have excelled in college board assessments and schoolwork.
Alexandria Bender, Mason Liguore and Rylah Watts have earned National Rural and Small Town Awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive under-represented students.
The National Recognition Programs grant under-represented students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and can connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
Colleges and scholarship programs identify students who are awarded National African American, Hispanic, indigenous and/or rural/small town recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of Alexandria, Mason, and Rylah for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Dr. Terence Meehan, Neshannock superintendent. “These programs help students from under-represented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Students who may be eligible must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and must have excelled on theirPSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 tests, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more advanced placement exams. They must be African American or black, Hispanic American or Latin, indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor. which helps them plan for their big future.”
