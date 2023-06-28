+4 McKim's musical talents impact generations of students James O. “Jim” McKim Jr. was raised in a warm, loving home that was always filled with music and song.

If you ask any student who performed in musicals or choir at Mohawk Area High School, or even those who worked backstage, they’ll likely tell you how James O. “Jim” McKim Jr. influenced their high school education and even their lives.

Justin Addicott of Neshannock Township, the current Mohawk music teacher who in his later high school years was a student under McKim, uses an analogy in telling about McKim’s career and influence as cracking an egg and a little bit of the inside oozes out. But then as it cracks further, a lot more comes out.

In respect to McKim, those are countless untold stories he says he can tell for days about the lasting friendship they have formed, once he gets started talking, he said.

Addicott and a few other of McKim’s former students and co-workers have more than eagerly shared their own stories about him, expressing boundless enthusiasm and deep appreciation for his guidance as a choir and musical director.

Mike Zoccoli, who owns Zoccoli Pallets in Edinburg, as a Mohawk student would build the musical sets and became a personal friend of McKim, whom he fondly calls “J.M.”

Zoccoli tells how he met the woman of his dreams because of McKim’s sly matchmaking effort.

“It’s a beautiful story that I tell to everyone,” he said.

“Anytime I wanted out of class, he got me out of class,” Zoccoli began. One day when he, his cousin and McKim were standing around in the choir room, a young lady was sitting on a ledge nearby and McKim said to both of them, “‘Look at Sherry Barr sitting up there.’ He told my cousin and I that the first one of us to ask her out on a date, he would pay for dinner, ” Zoccoli recounted.

Zoccoli stepped up to the challenge and his first date with Barr was Nov. 13, 1987. Now they celebrate wedding anniversaries.

“I joke that he still owes me for the dinner,” Zoccoli said, adding that he probably wouldn’t have had the nerve to ask her out, had it not been for McKim’s prompting.

Saundra Lee Patton Decker of Texas said she will always remember McKim’s impact on her life. His guidance prompted her to sing in the school choir, and she landed roles in West Side Story and the Sound of Music. It is because of him that she went on to major in musical theater, because she loved it so much in high school, she said.

McKim directed Fiddler on the Roof during her sophomore year, and when she saw the production, “I was just blown away, it was so good. Seeing his work inspired me,” she said. “I was on fire to do it.”

Decker reminisced about how she and other students would frequent McKim’s office during study halls, and he would write them passes to go there.

“He has a great sense of humor,” she said. “I was a pretty good kid in high school and I never had detention. On my very last day of school, he gave me detention as a joke as my graduation gift.

“He’s always helps people to be the best that they can be,” Decker said, remembering how he videotaped her audition for a summer arts college. “He did that with other people, too. He wanted the school to have as many opportunities as possible to showcase our talents.”

McKim has become a longtime friend of Decker’s family.

“He’s a very genuine, sincere person,” she said. “He’s just a good, good-hearted man.”

Dr. Loree Houk said that when she was a principal and Kwolek was assistant superintendent, McKim asked them both to run the backstage for him in a junior high musical. Houk also does backstage work for the annual Nutcracker ballet at the Cathedral.

McKim also included Houk and Kwolek to pose as “extras” when he directed the Sound of Music, in the scene where Max Dettweiler was helping the Von Trapps get away after their performance.

“He’s made a difference in countless lives,” Houk remarked. “I can’t count how many people he’s influenced.”

Former teacher and retired superintendent Dr. Kathleen Kwolek started teaching at Mohawk around the same time as McKim about 45 years ago, and they retired within a few years of each other. They worked together for 25 years, and she considers McKim a close, personal friend, “a phenomenal colleague and a champion.”

Story continues below video

He has worked fairly and honestly on both sides of teacher’s union negotiations, Kwolek pointed out, first as a teacher, then as a school board member.

“He loves the kids,” Kwolek said. “He’s had significant impacts on their lives. He always had great relationships with them, and hundreds of students went through his classrooms every year. He continues to this day to be an ultimate advocate for anything Mohawk involving educational programs.”

Rob Cummings, a member of the Cathedral Foundation board of directors, sees McKim as invaluable when it comes to running the auditorium sound systems and doing other work at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

“He’s a critical part of the Consistory too,” Cummings said. “Jim is the sound engineer at the Cathedral for 99 percent of the productions. He’s just a fun person to be around and the time goes fast. He’s very good for the organization of the building.”

Addicott as a Mohawk student remembers playing in the band in 8th grade when the school’s musical was Les Misérables. He didn’t know McKim then.

The following year’s production was Grease, and Addicott, who was in choir, auditioned and landed the role of the Teen Angel. McKim wasn’t directing that one, but part of the song he sang, Beauty School Dropout, ends on a high falsetto note, and he asked McKim to teach him how to sing it. That was their first meeting, and it was an impactful one.

When McKim directed Oklahoma, Addicott in his junior year scored the lead role as Curly.

As Addicott approached graduation, he decided to go to school for radiology, but McKim tried to persuade him to go into musical education, he said. “I have a knack for musicals and I enjoyed being in them. I guess I had a bug for it and he saw that.”

Nevertheless, Addicott pursued the radiology field, but after he finished schooling, he turned down a job offer at UPMC Jameson Hospital because “it just didn’t feel right,” he said.

During Addicott’s last couple of semesters in college, McKim had sought his help with Fiddler on the Roof for the junior high and the Sound of Music for the senior high musicals. Addicott continued to help McKim in the next sequential years, taking on more responsibility.

“After the Sound of Music, I realized that maybe teaching was more my calling,” Addicott said, so he pursued an education in music at Geneva College. McKim retired during Addicott’s senior year there.

“We maintained contact, and he worked at the playhouse and I was teaching at St. Edmond’s Academy in Pittsburgh,” Addicott said, until the music position opened up at Mohawk.

He said of McKim’s influence, “He has always had a knack for seeing the unknown and how students could develop.”

McKim shares a mutual respect for Addicott.

“After working with him several months, I developed such a respect for his desire and work ethic,” McKim said.

The two have forged a close friendship as a result of their connection.

“He’s pretty much the unofficial grandfather to my girls,” Addicott said. “He’s very close to our family. He’s a special friend. He finds great joy in providing avenues for anybody who needs help. As a teacher, he’s quick to help many young people in the beginning parts of their lives to be able to take care of themselves.”

He credits McKim for brainstorming with him to plan an upcoming Mohawk Musical alumni night, inviting choir members who are former students from musicals and choir to return for a night of celebration.

“My career occurred only because of my experiences with him,” Addicott said, “and I’m just one student in his whole history.”

“I’ve always had good kids,” McKim said of his protégés. “Whenever I see former students, I can always remember what year they graduated by which musical they were in.

“One thing I’m most proud of is how many of my former students are working professionally in the field of music,” he said.

