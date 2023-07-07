A former Wilmington Area High School student victimized for having a romantic relationship with her music teacher asked a judge not to prohibit contact between them.
“I’m not a victim in any sense of the word,” Ashley Wignall, now 18, told Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto during Wednesday’s sentencing for former teacher Olivia Ortz. “I understand there are bad people, but that’s not what happened. I wasn’t groomed, persuaded or forced to do something I didn’t want. I’m equally responsible.”
Motto did not honor Wignall’s request. He instead ordered Ortz, 27, of Hermitage, to have no contact with Wignall, and serve five years probation and nine months of house arrest.
Wignall was 17 when the relationship occurred. The News usually does not name sexual assault victims but has in this case because the victim is now 18 and testified in open court.
As part of a plea agreement, Ortz also will be subject to reporting to the state police under Megan’s Law for at least 25 years and had to give up her teaching certificate.
During the investigation, Wignall told police she had been to Ortz’s home several times when Ortz’s now ex-husband, Cody, was not at home. She stayed overnight and she and Ortz had physical romantic encounters.
Cody Ortz alerted the school officials when he returned home from a Florida trip and learned of his wife’s relationship with the teen. He found correspondence between Ortz and Wignall on an iPad. The matter was then reported to police.
When school officials learned of the allegations, Ortz was immediately suspended, initially with pay. She resigned early into the investigation.
Ortz was arrested in May 2022 and in March plead guilty to felony sexual contact with Wignall.
During Wednesday’s sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller said Wignall’s family was involved with plea negotiations and noted this conduct between a teacher and student cannot be tolerated.
“She (Ortz) was on the cusp of a rewarding career and as a teacher made a terrible mistake,” Miller said.
Wignall told the judge she was not a victim who might be relieved to have a no-contact order placed on the perpetrator.
“This day is one of the most important days in my life,” she said. “For me, it’s not over.”
Ortz’s attorney Randall Hetrick called the case very sad and tragic.
“This has cost (Ortz) her marriage, her job and her profession,” Hetrick said.
Ortz has found another job.
