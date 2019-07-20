Recycling program rules haven't changed, according to Lawrence County Recycling and Solid Waste department director Jerry Zona.
"The rules have been the same since the 1990s. What's changed is now the city is enforcing recycling center rules," he said.
Strict enforcement of recycling rules yesterday resulted in many bins and boxes being left behind by New Castle recycling crews. The crews were told if they saw even one unacceptable item to leave the entire bin.
New Castle Public Works director Mike Rooney confirmed that many bins were not picked up.
"You can't blame residents," he said. "The rules keep changing."
According to Zona, glass — which has been recycled for the past 20 years — is no longer accepted by recyclers.
"The problem is in the collection," he explained. "The recycling market demands extra clean stuff and broken glass was contaminating acceptable plastics and newspapers/magazines. So it was determined that no glass of any kind would be accepted."
Also, he said, residents began putting household garbage in with their recycling. This will not be accepted by recycling centers.
City residents were not pleased
"How are we supposed to know what's acceptable?" asked Jan Marquis of East Englewood Avenue..
Marquis said she was not happy to drag her full recyclable bin to the curb then back to her house when it was rejected.
"I'm a neat person," she said. "I separate my papers and plastics. But they told me they saw food containers and would not accept it."
Marquis said she is confused about paper collections.
"They say they want dry paper but the bins the city provides are open and gets rained on but if you put the papers in a plastic bag to keep them dry, they won't take anything. There are a lot of unhappy people here."
Zona said recycling is not complicated.
"What is accepted is cans steel, aluminum or a mix; clean paper be it newspapers, magazines, cardboard or junk mail and plastic bottles and jugs which make up 90 percent of acceptable plastics."
Zona said "acceptable" plastic bottles have the number 1, 2 or 5.
"People mean well. They see that something is plastic so they put it into recycling. But unacceptable items must be removed by hand. That increases the costs and the items must be taken to the landfill.
What is not accepted, he said, is anything that once held food. Recyclers will not accept a load if they see a butter tub, cottage cheese, whipped toping, yogurt, Styrofoam "clamshell" take-out boxes from restaurants or cups from McDonald’s or Dunkin Donuts. Those items, he said, may be plastic and may include the "recyclable" triangle symbol, but they are a different grade of plastic.
Additionally, pizza boxes are not accepted.
"The reason for that is they have a greasy bottom. Put it in with your garbage," he said. "If you pull off the pizza box top that is acceptable — unless it has cheese stuck to it."
Plastic bags, Zona said, are not acceptable and their presence could cause an entire load to be rejected.
"We say we want clean, dry paper," he said. "Some people put their newspapers into plastic bags to keep them dry, but that makes them unacceptable."
Plastic bags are not accepted, Zona said, because they must be ripped ope by hand and they then "gum up" the cogs and conveyor belts.
"They area nightmare," he said. If people want to get rid of plastic bags, Zona said, bins are in place at Giant Eagle, Walmart and Lowes to accept them.
Another change in the operation, Zona said, is that as of July 1, New Castle no longer takes its recyclables to Wast Management in Poland, Ohio, which raised its tipping fee rate to $150 per ton. The city now uses Tri-County Recycling in Grove City, which charges $55 per ton.
"The city is trying to come into compliance with what the recycling center wants," Zona said. "If you put something out and you think you h ave met the rules of recycling and the city left it behind, call the mayor. That's what I'm telling my staff to advise."
Zona added, "As people understand what is acceptable — plastic bottle, metal cans and clean papers but no glass or food containers — there will be no problem."
Zona said efforts were made to get the word out, "But a lot of people don't get the newspaper and don't go on Facebook. Some call my office or public works. They get the word and share the information with neighbors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.