Before there were books, there were storytellers, masters in the art of drama and suspense.
From noon to 4:30 p.m. July 27, an afternoon of classic storytelling will unfold at Silk Road Fair Trade Market, 115 N. Market St., New Wilmington.
Participants will sit on the blankets under the tree and be transported into a world of dragons, fairies, monsters, and mythical beasts as the master tellers weave their magic at this first Storytelling Faire.
Storytellers Mary Morgan Smith and Barra Jacob-McDowell will take turns transporting the listeners to a world of imagination.
Both have over 30-plus years of experience with a combined story repertoire of 10,000 myths, legends, and folktales.
“I’ve always loved a good book, especially one that takes me to another land or time, but I often forget that stories started in an oral tradition,” Silk Road owner Wendy Farmerie said. “They were told around the fire at night, passed down from generation to generation, expanded and developed into true masterpieces. I wanted to spend an afternoon celebrating this heritage and listening to the tales of dragons, fairies, kelpies, shapeshifters and magical creatures from across the world.”
The Silk Road Market, a fair trade gift shop, has worked with their cooperatives around the world to bring in special handcrafted items, themed around the event.
Anyone wishing to buy something magical will find mixed metal ornaments and the String Doll Gang from Thailand, hand painted wooden flying mobiles from Colombia, felted potholders from Kyrgyzstan, crocheted stuffed toys from Bangladesh, books, and more.
Faire goers will find magical creatures like owls, cats, dragons, griffins, phoenix, and unicorns to mermaids, fairies, and wizards to take home.
