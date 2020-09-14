Storyteller challenges listeners to follow his lead

LaRon Williams is a storyteller.
He wants each of his listeners to become one, too.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan, man works to deflate racism and build diversity and inclusivity through stories and workshops. On Saturday, he visited Riverwalk Park to tell some of his tales.
He reminded his audience of the injustice that Black Americans have faced throughout history and, contrary to those who would like to remove all reminders of it, encouraged the roughly 75 people in the park to share it.
Speaking the day after the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Williams referenced the commemoration and the tribute paid to the tragedy's heroes and victims. He cited similar remembrances that take place on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“But who do we honor?” he asked. “Should we honor Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson?”
When no one appeared to recognize those names, Williams explained that the four young girls -- three were 14, one 11 -- died when a bomb destroyed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1963.
“The anniversary of their death is coming up in just a few days,” Williams said. “I am just about the same age that those little girls would be if they’d lived. But when I mention their names, no matter where I go, almost nobody remembers them.
“I remember what a stir it caused after their deaths, that we as a nation, at that point in time, could recognize, collectively, the tragedy that their deaths symbolized. And yet, I go all over and hardly anybody remembers their names.”
Their story, Williams said, should be told over and over, as should those of such people as Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers. He asked his listeners to suggest others whose lives should be recounted repeatedly, and received responses that included John Lewis, Malcolm X, Thurgood Marshall, Harriett Tubman, Fannie Lou Hamer and Frederick Douglass.
“How about Manuel Wright?,” Williams asked. “Anybody ever heard of him? He was lynched in 1936 because he just had the nerve, the audacity, to say he wanted to go to college.”
Wright was Williams’ grandfather, and Williams shared how his mother never talked about her father until Williams began to question her persistently as he grew older.
“She didn’t want me to carry the burden of that story,” Williams said. “But by denying me the emotional burden of that story, she also denied me the factual truth of our history.”
Williams called race a concept that was created “ to divide people who otherwise lived in a common condition.”
“It was a tool, and it was so effective, that it became the law. It became mandatory,” he said. “And it was a time when most people could not read and write, so you had to tell them over and over and over again that you’re different from me. They had to teach people to do that.
“So if you want to know about this kind of history, you’ve got to delve into it.”
He spoke of Dylan Roof, who walked into a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015 and opened fire, killing nine Black worshippers. He also recalled the city’s mayor at the time, Joe Riley, saying that he was astonished that something like that could happen in Charleston.
“My thought was, how can that be true?” Williams said. “Joe Riley at that time was 72 years old. He had lived his entire life in Charleston, South Carolina, through the period of civil rights struggle.
“How is it possible that he could not believe that that sort of thing was possible in his state? South Carolina was considered the second-worst state in the union behind Mississippi, where my grandfather was killed.”
Williams also referenced former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, who was once asked about his state’s civil rights history.
“He said with a straight face, ‘To be honest with you, I just don’t remember it being that bad,’” Williams said. “Haley Barber, it was a thousand times worse than I can even put into words.
“If we don’t remember, if we don’t tell those stories, if we don’t make the effort to learn that history, then people like Mississippi Governor Haley Barber and former Mayor Joe Riley will be believed by young people like these (in the audience). If that’s the only story they hear, that story will be believed.”
Williams’ visit was sponsored by the Building Bridges outreach of First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Lorrie Ghering-Burick acknowledged both the challenge and the necessity of Williams’ plea.
“It takes tremendous courage and bravery to be vulnerable in front of a group, to tell our story, and to be honest,” she said. “I think the more that we can hear stories, it takes away the urge to want to run away, because we understand each other a little bit better.”
