A North Hill man working in a Union Township grocery store is accused of exposing his private parts to a female customer.
Union Township police have charged Jacob Garrett Farah, 26, of 137 Park Ave., in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred before noon Wednesday inside the store.
A woman told police that she was shopping one of the grocery aisles when she saw a worker looking at her while he was holding himself. She said he wore a white apron that was pulled up and his pants were slightly down and he was stroking himself while looking at her, according to a criminal complaint.
She said she called 911 and found a store manager, the report said.
Farah told police that he was checking on items to stock and that he had stopped in the aisle to readjust himself, the paperwork said. The police report said that a similar incident was reported in a different store on May 29.
Farrah is facing one count each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $1,000 bond.
A manager of the store where Farrah was working would not say Thursday whether he is still employed there.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
