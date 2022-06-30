A blue GMC Terrain reported stolen from a convenience store on New Castle's West Side ended up in a crash, then burned in Pulaski township Tuesday afternoon.
Pulaski Township police arrested the accused driver, 18-year-old Joseph McClendon of Austintown, Ohio, and his reported juvenile accomplice, after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car, then caught fire in Coitsville, Ohio.
According to a criminal complaint filed by New Castle police, the Terrain was reported stolen around 1:18 p.m. by a woman who said she went into a convenience store on West Washington Street and left her key inside the vehicle. When she left the store, her vehicle was gone, she told police.
The police viewed a store surveillance video showing two males walking into the store lot from Atlantic Avenue. They both got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.
Police reported the car was heading west on Route 422, and the Pulaski Township police spotted it and tried to stop it, but ended up chasing it into Ohio, the report said.
A criminal complaint filed by Pulaski police reports an employee from the district attorney's office first spotted the car on Route 422. A Pulaski officer got behind it and followed it with his siren and lights on, and the stolen vehicle turned north on Evergreen Road, the report said.
It went through a stop sign at Route 208, continuing north, then turned onto McGuffey Road and entering Coitsville, Ohio, the officer reported. Upon making that turn, the vehicle nearly went off the road, and when it veered back, it almost struck three boys who were riding bicycles, the police reported. Two of the boys jumped off their bikes and one crashed his into a ditch, they said.
The Pulaski officer continued to pursue the Terrain at speeds of between 80 and 103 mph, he reported. He said that the Terrain appeared to have sideswiped a purple Dodge Dakota pickup truck, and as the Terrain approached McGuffey Road at Route 616, it sped through a stop sign and hit a black Jeep Compass at that intersection, the complaint states.
The men then got out of the Terrain and the Pulaski officer arrested them with help from Coitsville police. Neither of the two suspects were injured, but the driver of the Dodge Dakota suffered facial cuts and head injuries, police reported.
As the police were waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the Terrain was smoking and caught fire. It was fully involved when the Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department arrived, the report said.
The Jeep Compass driver was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
The two men accused in the vehicle theft were transported to the New Castle police station.
New Castle police charged McClendon with conspiracy to commit theft and driving without a license. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond on those charges at $5,000.
McClendon is additionally charged by Pulaski Township police with fleeing and eluding police, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering other persons and stop sign violations. District Judge Rick Russo arraigned him on those charges and set an additional jail bond of $50,000.
The mother of the male with McClendon was notified of his arrest. New Castle police plan to file charges on him by juvenile petition.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
