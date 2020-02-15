Still a big wheel: At age 80, Rose Byers continues to look after the trucking company she and her husband founded in 1962

She grew up scrapping steel and washing cars in her family’s businesses.
Later, she would pack wheel bearings, perform other vehicular maintenance and even take a turn behind the wheel in the trucking company that she and her husband started.
Today, at the age of 80, Rose Byers still reports for work each day at W.L. Byers Trucking near Wampum. Granted, she may not need to be as hands-on as she once was now that her children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren all are involved in the business. But that doesn’t stop her from coming in to make lunch for the employees, do some title work, lend a hand with payroll or pick up license plates.
“When your name’s still on the door,” she said, “that’s still a lot of responsibility.”
In her eight decades, Rose has never known anything but a rugged work ethic and strong family ties. She is first generation of Lebanese parents and worked with her father and four brothers in the family junkyard, Gabriel and Sons, on Grandview Avenue.
“My background is in structural steel and scrap,” she said. “My dad also had an automatic car wash (also on Grandview) that my sister and I worked at. That’s where I learned to drive, pulling those cars out.”
Rose recalls her family attending 6 a.m. Mass on Sundays, then heading to the car wash to have it open by 8.
“We used to do 200, 300 cars,” she said. “It was a buck and a quarter for black tires, a buck and a half for whitewalls, inside and out. The friends that I had, we would get in the back seat, do the windows, and at the other end vacuum it.”
Rose graduated from New Castle High School in 1958 and married her husband, Lee, in 1959. Three years and two kids later, they started their trucking company with a single vehicle — a GMC crackerbox — on the South Side, where they lived.
“My mother always said, ‘You support what your husband wants to do,’” Rose said. “And you have to understand, coming from a Lebanese family, the guys could do no wrong — ever. So I always supported what he wanted to do.
“When Lee would come home, he’d pull the trucks up and, if a truck needed a brake lining or wheel bearings packed, it was a family event.”
The Byers family moved to the Wampum area around 1970, and relocated their business shortly thereafter to its present location at 299 Industrial Park Drive. It continued to be a family affair.
“When my son George (now a manager with his brother David) was young, his idea of a good time was sliding down the fifth wheel after it was greased.”
Early on, if her husband had just returned from a trip but needed to go back out for a regional delivery, Rose would get behind the wheel while Lee gave her directions. That was before the days of CDL licenses for commercial drivers.
“When that became required,” Rose said, “that was not my idea of a good time, and that was the end of my driving days.”
At least in the big rigs — she could still be found driving an escort vehicle when the company was hauling a tall load.
“At one point, I had a Lincoln Town Car, and my husband put a pole on the front of the bumper because whenever I escorted him, it had to clear the wires and red lights.
“And when I got back, God forbid I had to go to a funeral, because mine was the only car there with a pole in the middle of it."
Gradually, the company began to acquire more trucks (30 now, according to its website) and a widespread reputation. Byers trucks have hauled steel beams from Arkansas to New York City for the construction of the 9/11 Memorial, as well as to Orlando, Florida, for the construction of the House of Blues at Disney World. And speaking of Florida, NASA also has come calling to have items trucked to its Sunshine State launch complex.
Much of that, though, has been accomplished by Rose’s children and grandchildren since Lee’s death in 2004.
“Lee would be very proud of them for what they’ve done, and expanding it,” she said. “Everything we do here is as a group, as a family. We might be a little nuts or a little crazy, but we’re still family.
“There’s times that I’ve been a referee, don’t misunderstand me. But if you can't argue and discuss it — you have to keep the lines of communication open.”
Joining her siblings David and George in helping to run the business is LeeAnn Beers, the officer manager who, among her other duties, processes the company payroll.
“I never went to school for this,” Beers said. “I used to do corporate travel in Pittsburgh. I learned how to do the payroll from (Rose), but she did everything by hand. I computerized it all.”
She certainly isn’t surprised that her mother continues to come in every day.
“She doesn’t play bridge or golf or anything like that,” Beers said. “This has been her world since her and my dad were together.
“I wouldn’t want to think about coming here without her here.”
Mechanic/driver Ken Hardy is an employee rather than family, but concedes he feels more like the latter.
“I’ve known Rose most of my life; her son and I grew up together,” he said. “She is a good woman. She treats you like her own kid.”
Rose takes pride in her family business, and intends to continue doing whatever she can to maintain and build its reputation. But she allows that she has had other motivation as well.
“I would ask Lee, ‘Where’s my savings? Where’s my retirement?’ ‘That tire — that trailer.’ So what are you supposed to do? You make the best of it.”
