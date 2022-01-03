A North Hill man is wanted by the state police in connection with an August traffic stop when troopers reportedly found him with a quantity of heroin.
Following a four-month investigation, state police from Kittanning on Dec. 28 filed charges against Kyree Tutson Huddleston, 21, of 411 E. Sheridan Ave., and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, two state police corporals on patrol in the city on Aug. 10 pulled over a black Mercedes Benz that traveling on West Washington Street with darkly tinted windows.
The police and the driver stopped in the parking lot of a restaurant and found the driver, identified as Huddleston, to have shoulder bag wrapped around the front of his body. They learned that his driver’s license was suspended, the report said.
His pack contained a pill bottle containing powder, and a bag containing 10 grams of suspected heroin and a digital scale, the report said, and an additional scale was on the driver’s seat floor.
Huddleston is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.