Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 9 a.m. Monday on Copper Road, Slippery Rock Township.
The subject who was shot was taken to the hospital, police said, adding that no officers were injured. This was an isolated incident, and there are no public safety concerns at this time, according to police.
The State Police Troop D Major Case Team is continuing to investigate the incident.
Police released no further information. However, according to reports from the scene, the person who was shot was flown by Air Medical Medevac to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Noga Ambulance and the Slippery Rock Area Fire Department also were on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.